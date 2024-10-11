Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

