Czech National Bank Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $125.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

