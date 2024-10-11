Czech National Bank Takes $6.95 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,671,062. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

