Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,778,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.