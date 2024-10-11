Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM opened at $187.14 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $970.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

