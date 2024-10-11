DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.92.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
NYSE DRH opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.60.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
