Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 41,728 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 445.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SEA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 130.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,377 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103,365 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,375 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 30,211 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1,308.1% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 96,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in SEA by 175.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,858 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Down 0.7 %

SE opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on SE

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.