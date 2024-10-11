Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 858 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Tenable by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 352,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 347,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after buying an additional 54,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 10.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at $18,484,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

