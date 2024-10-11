Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.94% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 9,285 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,185.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,884.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 10,435 shares of company stock worth $112,058 in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $93.66 million, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 0.89. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

