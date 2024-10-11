Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 797,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Duluth were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 25.0% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Duluth by 896.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Duluth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Trading Down 1.6 %

Duluth stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Duluth

(Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

