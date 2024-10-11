Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Innodata worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Innodata by 19.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $445.10 million, a PE ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

