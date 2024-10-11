Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.74 Million Stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 40.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 144,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 248,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

