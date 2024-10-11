Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

PLBC stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

