Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.99 Million Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 443,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.76 million, a PE ratio of 141.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

