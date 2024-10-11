Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.15 Million Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Inogen were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2,918.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Inogen by 2,185.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Inogen Trading Down 1.1 %

INGN opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The company has a market cap of $209.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.31. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 45.37% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

