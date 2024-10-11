Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Lantronix by 17.6% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 131,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $136,641.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,293,503 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,932.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,014 shares of company stock worth $371,386. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.95. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $142.43 million, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.