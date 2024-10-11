Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BPMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.