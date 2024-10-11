Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,052 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IBEX were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IBEX by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IBEX

In other IBEX news, Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,864,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,089,658.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $124,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,891.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,864,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,089,658.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,760 shares of company stock worth $3,681,160. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.74.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

IBEX Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

