Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.07% of Gambling.com Group worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 134,620 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

GAMB stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $361.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GAMB shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

