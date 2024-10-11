Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,208 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Phreesia worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $39,622.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,775.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,203 shares of company stock worth $1,129,699 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

