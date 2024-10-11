Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,457 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,784.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.84 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

