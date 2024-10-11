Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,927 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 52.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in InfuSystem by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE INFU opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

