Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.54% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFGX. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 801,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 191,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,047 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 91,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DFGX opened at $53.79 on Friday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3571 per share. This represents a $4.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

