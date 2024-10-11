Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Down 41.7% in September

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 326,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares stock. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. World Equity Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AAPU opened at $36.59 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2818 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

