DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 3,133.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNBBY stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

