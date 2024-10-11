Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 70,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

DUK stock traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $113.10. 1,104,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.79 and a 12 month high of $118.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

