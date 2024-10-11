e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.57.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

ELF stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.83. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,446 shares of company stock worth $3,984,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

