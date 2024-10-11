eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,614 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after acquiring an additional 189,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in eBay by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

EBAY opened at $66.05 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

