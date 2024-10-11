Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

EW opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

