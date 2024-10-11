Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enpro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Enpro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 283,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,065,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of NPO opened at $158.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,129.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $176.13.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,636.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

