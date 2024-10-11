Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 3,175 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

