Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in M&T Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 42,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.04 and its 200 day moving average is $156.39.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

