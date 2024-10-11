Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $579.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $580.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $558.58 and a 200 day moving average of $542.03. The firm has a market cap of $500.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

