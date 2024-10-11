Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.9% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $919.91 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $904.41 and a 200-day moving average of $850.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.29 billion, a PE ratio of 135.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

