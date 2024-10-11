EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

EQB stock opened at C$104.70 on Friday. EQB has a twelve month low of C$66.41 and a twelve month high of C$105.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$325.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQB will post 12.5963415 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

