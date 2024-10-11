Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 1,421.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

