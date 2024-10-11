Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a growth of 3,506.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Estrella Immunopharma Trading Down 7.1 %

Estrella Immunopharma stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Estrella Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

