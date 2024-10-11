Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $326,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $465,739,000 after acquiring an additional 419,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 138.6% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.05. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

