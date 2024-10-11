Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 114.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 63.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average is $120.95. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

