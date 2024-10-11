Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734,727. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.21. The company has a market capitalization of $484.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

