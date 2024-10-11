Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.70 and last traded at $123.70. Approximately 2,337,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,740,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $487.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

