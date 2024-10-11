F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,159,066.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,855. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $294,392,000 after buying an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6,700.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 835,912 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 48.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 214,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $221.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.38. F5 has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $223.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

