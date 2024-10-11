FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.50. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,502 shares changing hands.
FIH Mobile Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.
About FIH Mobile
FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FIH Mobile
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.