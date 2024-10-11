Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 685 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,079. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.