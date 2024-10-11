First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

First National Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.