First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 207,860 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,204,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $756,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.