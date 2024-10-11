First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 207,860 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,204,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $756,000.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.
About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
