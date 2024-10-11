First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 29,500.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
FTCS stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $91.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
