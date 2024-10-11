First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 6,650.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FAD opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $134.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
