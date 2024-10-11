First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 6,650.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAD opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $134.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.