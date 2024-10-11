First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 274.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $66.34 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $68.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.7571 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

