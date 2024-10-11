FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.26 and last traded at $66.31. Approximately 754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

